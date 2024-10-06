45-year-old Centerville woman, driver killed after motorcycle hits tree

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Centerville woman is one of two people dead after a motorcycle hit a tree in Warren County Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were notified of a motorcycle around 11:53 a.m. Saturday morning on North Waynesville Road in Wayne Township.

Further investigation revealed that the crash happened Friday night, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on North Waynesville Road, failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree.

Stanley Webster, 50, of Springboro, and Christina Bollinger, 45, Centerville, were ejected from the motorcycle and died from their injuries at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne Township & EMS, Warren County Road Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

