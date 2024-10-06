‘Cryptic’ letters found around Ohio town, police issue warning

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Several handwritten ‘cryptic’ letters have popped up in mailboxes around an Ohio town.

The Georgetown Police Department shared a picture of one of the difficult-to-read letters on Facebook Thursday morning.

“We are seeking any information or camera footage related to cryptic letters being placed around town and in mailboxes, some of them are possibly threatening,” the post read.

The first note was dropped off at the Georgetown Public Library on September 21, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

“Something about, ‘I’m the Terror of Georgetown. Bodies will fall.’ And they referenced Oct. 1. Oct. 1 is a significant date for the Las Vegas shooter incident that happened I think back in 2017,” Georgetown Police Chief Shaun Inlow said. “So there were some concerns there.”

The letter was dropped off just days before the Brown County Fair. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and both departments manned the fair on heightened alert.

No incidents occurred, according to Chief Inlow.

“Everything went fine fine. Nothing happened. No blood fell, no bodies fell. No bodies went missing,” he said.

A week went by with no more letters, then several were found stuck on mailbox flags outside homes on Wednesday night.

“That’s when we ended up getting — I think we got seven to 10 letters,” Inlow said.

Most were found in the North Kenwood and Powers Ave area while some were found in the south end of town.

That’s when Inlow decided to get the word out via social media.

The letters are written in pen on typical lines of notebook paper, torn from a notebook. The messages consist of a blend of cursive and backward letters. The bottom right corner of the pages is torn off as well, WCPO-9 TV reported. In the upper right corner is written “4th letter,” underlined twice. In the middle of the page is a circle within a circle, resembling a doughnut.

Because there are consistencies between the letters, Inlow said he believes the same person is behind them.

“Initially I was thinking this could probably be a juvenile but then there were some indications in the letters like cursive and things like that would indicate maybe an adult,” he said. “So, we’re kind of up on the air on that point. With it being so early in the morning it kind of rules out a little bit that it was a juvenile.”

“Hey, my siege of this town just started,” one of the letters reads, though the scrawled penmanship is difficult to decipher. “Bodies will fall, but none shall be found ... ask yourselves whos missing?”

Multiple periods and question marks include the donut-like symbol as well. The paper is creased and appears to have been folded into segments at one point.

At this point, it’s unclear if the letter is a result of a juvenile prank, or something more sinister.

Police are advising people in Georgetown to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and make sure their cameras are activated.

“We also urge everyone to remain vigilant for any signs of threats, trespassers, or suspicious activity,” the police department’s social media post reads. “Lock your doors, put up expensive items, and make sure your cameras are functional.”

As of Friday, Inlow said he has some persons of interest though no solid suspects. If caught, the self-proclaimed “Terror of Georgetown” could face criminal charges for trespassing and inducing panic.

