Stolen Vienna Sausages lead to nursing home resident being stabbed

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — An argument over who stole Vienna Sausages at a Georgia nursing home ended with one man being stabbed.

Tybee Island police were called to a nursing home last week where they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest, according to our news partners at WSB-TV.

Investigators say one man accused another of stealing his can of Vienna Sausages.

During the argument, one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the chest. It’s unclear if the man who was stabbed was the one who lost the sausages or not.

The injured resident was taken to the hospital. Information about their condition was not available.

The other resident, whose identity hasn’t been released, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

