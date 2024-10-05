Body found near Dayton men’s shelter; suspicious death under investigation

DAYTON — An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found near a Dayton shelter Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio Landsar Search & Rescue began their investigation of a field near St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men around 9:30 a.m., an investigator told our News Center 7 crew.

Around 1:30 p.m. crews located a man’s body.

TRENDING STORIES:

The search and rescue organization did not provide information as to what led them to the area or if they were looking for a specific person.

Dayton police and fire were contacted and the body was given to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Ohio Landsar Search & Rescue said the death was suspicious.

We are working to learn the identity of the man and further details about the investigation.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information is released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



