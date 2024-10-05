Ohio board of elections director arrested, accused of sexually abusing minor

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Board of Elections director was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

41-year-old Matthew Nicklas was arrested on Friday after Circleville police officers and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Special Victims Unit agents conducted a search warrant at his home, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

Nicklas will initially be charged in Pickaway County Municipal Court, with additional charges anticipated, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

He is being held in Pickaway County Jail without bond.

The Pickaway County Board of Elections said that Nicklas has been terminated from his position effective Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

