Police investigating after shots fired at Dayton house, 911 calls describe moments after

DAYTON — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:22 a.m. officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of McArthur Ave in Dayton.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details the moments the homeowner heard the shots.

“Someone just shot my son’s bedroom up,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher. “They are shooting now! They’re shooting now!”

The caller described the damage done to the room, saying that there were bullet holes everywhere and the room was “torn up.”

“I was walking to my son’s room because the light is on, there’s glass everywhere, drywall everywhere, clothes everywhere. As I’m walking through the room, they start shooting again,” the caller said.

No one in the house was injured, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

In another 911 call, a caller described hearing 15-20 shots in the area of Nichols Rd and Louella Ave.

The caller described seeing a car and SUV chasing each other shortly after hearing the shots.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the second caller described hearing more shots up on McArthur Ave.

No suspect information was available at this time.

