Man accused of shooting, killing mother in front of 4-year-old formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of her 4-year-old daughter has been formally charged.

Noah Corbitt, 23, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 26-year-old mother Jermea Lyle was shot on Sept. 21 while riding in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their 4-year-old daughter.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Prosecutors said that Corbitt had been in an argument with another man over money.

The other man got into the car where Lyle was a passenger.

Corbitt followed the car before firing at least one shot toward the vehicle hitting Lyle.

He is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond

He is set to be arranged on Oct. 8.

