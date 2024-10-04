Man admits to killing geese at golf course near Springfield

CLARK COUNTY — A man was charged last month for killing two geese at a golf course near Springfield.

Brian Comer, 64, pleaded guilty on Sept. 18 to a misdemeanor charge connected to shooting geese with a shotgun at Rocky Lakes golf course in Greene Twp., according to Clark County Municipal Court.

Comer, who is a white American man and employee of the golf course, was seen by a golfer shooting a goose with a shotgun on Sept. 10. This was after the golfer saw another dead goose floating in a pond, according to Clark County Municipal Court documents.

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer spoke to the course’s manager, who said Comer was a hunter and was allowed to harvest geese on the property “and should have all his appropriate licenses and permits.”

The ODNR officer checked the Division of Wildlife’s Licensing and Harvest database and found that Comer did not possess the Ohio Wetland Stamp, HIP Certification, or Federal Migratory Bird Stamp required to hunt migratory birds.

Comer admitted to shooting the geese and said he thought the golf course had a nuisance permit allowing him to shoot the geese, according to court documents.

Comer was issued a citation for the ODNR officers for hunting without the stamp. The ODNR officer noted that Comer was cooperative and had no prior wildlife violations.

He was then charged with a misdemeanor charge in Clark County Municipal Court. Court records show he paid $200 to cover a fine and court fees.

