Motorcyclist suffers critical injury in crash during funeral procession; No shooting victim located

DAYTON — Police are now saying no one was shot after a crash and reported shooting that happened during a funeral procession in Dayton on Thursday.

As News Center 7 reported on Thursday, Dayton police responded to the area of Germantown Street and Mount Clair Avenue on reports of a crash.

When police got to the scene, there were 100 to 200 people in the street, which prompted a county-wide call for assistance. Officers also learned that shots had been reportedly fired.

Police initially said a motorcyclist who was involved in the crash also had a gunshot wound. A spokesperson for Dayton Police clarified on Friday that the motorcyclist, only identified as a 34-year-old man, was not shot.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries and remains in critical, but stable condition.

Police also announced they arrested a 33-year-old man for misconduct at an emergency.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (937) 333-1149.

