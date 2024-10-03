TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 East shut down after semi crash in Montgomery County

A crash on I-70 East near the Dayton International Airport exit has shut down traffic in the eastbound lanes until further notice.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 has a crew en route and we will bring you updates on this developing report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local entertainment center unexpectedly closes
- New retailer coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons
- John Amos’ cause of death released
The crash broadcast on police-fire scanners about 5:45 p.m. is believed to involve multiple vehicles, including a semitrailer.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said a sign was struck by the semi.
Traffic is being diverted onto SR 48.
MONTGOMERY CO: I-70 East CLOSED 2.2 miles beyond SR-48 (MM: 31), due to a crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/OpAwT22wcP— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) October 3, 2024
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]