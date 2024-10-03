Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 East shut down after semi crash in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

I-70 Crash

A crash on I-70 East near the Dayton International Airport exit has shut down traffic in the eastbound lanes until further notice.

News Center 7 has a crew en route and we will bring you updates on this developing report.

The crash broadcast on police-fire scanners about 5:45 p.m. is believed to involve multiple vehicles, including a semitrailer.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said a sign was struck by the semi.

Traffic is being diverted onto SR 48.

