TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 East shut down after semi crash in Montgomery County

A crash on I-70 East near the Dayton International Airport exit has shut down traffic in the eastbound lanes until further notice.

News Center 7 has a crew en route and we will bring you updates on this developing report.

The crash broadcast on police-fire scanners about 5:45 p.m. is believed to involve multiple vehicles, including a semitrailer.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said a sign was struck by the semi.

Traffic is being diverted onto SR 48.

MONTGOMERY CO: I-70 East CLOSED 2.2 miles beyond SR-48 (MM: 31), due to a crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/OpAwT22wcP — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) October 3, 2024

