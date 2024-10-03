Local entertainment center unexpectedly closes

ENGLEWOOD — A local entertainment center has closed unexpectedly after nearly two decades in business.

The Englewood Fun Center, located at 569 S. Main Street, closed on Thursday, operators announced on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform the community that effective immediately ‘Englewood Fun Center’ is closing our doors after 17 years,” they wrote in a social media post. “We want to say ‘Thank you’ to all that made memories with us over the years.”

The center featured an arcade, batting cages, inflatables, and mini golf.

Officials said they have and continue to be in contact with anyone who had parties booked at the center to issue refunds.

“We are sorry for any issues this may have caused,” they wrote.

