New retailer coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons announced it is welcoming a new retailer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DXL Big and Tall will be the tenth retailer added to the mall this year, according to the mall’s general manager, Ashley Mays.

The store will open in a 6,513-square-foot space across from Tokyo Grill & Sushi.

RELATED:

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons continues to evolve to deliver the right combination of retail, dining and entertainment options to keep guests engaged and returning often,” said Mays.

An opening date for the store has not yet been announced.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



