Pandora coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — One of the world’s largest jewelry brands is coming to the Miami Valley.

Pandora is set to open at The Mall at Fairfield Commons this fall, a spokesperson for the mall confirmed on Friday.

The jewelry store will open a 1,537-square-foot space on the upper level across from H&M.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pandora to The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” Ashley Mays, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said. “Guests to our property are in for a unique shopping experience and we look forward to welcoming them to Pandora, which will excite and delight shoppers with their beautiful selection of hand-finished jewelry.”

Pandora marks the fifth new retailer that the mall has announced this year. Just this week, News Center 7 reported that Toasted Bruch Bar + Café and CLB XXIII would be coming to the mall.

For more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

