Great American Ball Park adjusts security after TikToker gains access to restricted areas post-game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have “adjusted security procedures” at Great American Ball Park after a social media creator accessed restricted areas following a recent home game.

TikTok user Garrett Fedewa, who uses the handle @Gfedgocrazy, has an ongoing video series where he attempts to stay in stadiums, arenas, and ball parks for over an hour after a given event is over. While he’s been unsuccessful in some MLB parks, he has successfully achieved his goal in several parks, including Boston, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

On Sunday, Cincinnati was added to his list of successes.

He was there for the Reds’ matchup with the San Francisco Giants and was able to stay inside the stadium for 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 59 seconds after the game., accessing the field and restricted areas of the park.

Sunday was Run the Bases Day at the ball park, so he was able to make it onto the field to take part in that after the game.

After walking around the field, the social media creator went up a stairway in an attempt to make it up to the ferry in centerfield.

The video shows him successfully reaching the unlocked premium area and taking a seat, but he left after a worker approached the area.

He then wandered to the Frontgate clubs and suites before decided to wrap up his time inside.

“I don’t think I can make a better MLB video. I think the Reds just won,” he said. “As long as I can find a way out of here.”

When he went to leave, Fedewa found that the fan exit gates had been locked. He then started to look for another exit, which led him to the Lexus Diamond Club on the lower level. He briefly explored the area and then searched again for an exit.

He was able to find a door to a parking garage and walked outside.

Fedewa ranked his experience in Cincinnati as a “10 out of 10 run.”

Our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reached out to the Reds about Fedewa’s video and were given the following statement:

“The Cincinnati Reds are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all attendees. Following an incident where a fan gained unauthorized access to areas at Great American Ball Park after a game, we reviewed and adjusted our security procedures to prevent similar incidents from happening.” — Cincinnati Reds

