5 people hospitalized for CO exposure at Ohio nursing facility

GEAUGA COUNTY — Officials say five people were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at an assisted living center in northeast Ohio on Friday.

Crews were called to the Inn at the Pines Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Troy Township, in Geauga County, just before 8 p.m. after the carbon monoxide detectors started to go off, according to WKYC.

When they got to the scene, they found a high level of carbon monoxide on the first floor of the building, WOIO reported. They then found that the generators powering the building since the severe storms on Tuesday were venting toward the interior of the facility.

Firefighters helped the facility’s staff evacuate the building and five people were later taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown, but Troy Township Fire Chief Nicholas Bushek told WKYC that most were “non-critical.”

The building was ventilated and residents were able to return.

