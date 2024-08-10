State Patrol Trooper saves puppies from Ohio roadway

NORWALK, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper added puppy wrangler to her resume when she saved a group of puppies on the road in Huron County.

OSHP posted body cam footage of Trooper Halle Paris with the Norwalk Post spotting several puppies in the roadway in June on their Facebook page.

In the video, she can be heard saying “Watch out for the dog, watch out for the dog, watch out for the dog,” as a car drives by.

Trooper Paris then turns her cruiser around and happily leads the puppies back to their home.

She manages to corral them into their kennel and shuts the open garage door to keep the rest of the dogs from escaping.

“The puppies escaped while their owner was away. Fortunately, Tpr. Paris was there to save the day!” the post read.

The homeowner was contacted by dispatch and returned home to care for the puppies, according to the video.

