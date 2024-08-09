‘Steadily improving;’ Humane Society provides update on kitten set on fire

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has provided an update on a kitten who was seriously injured after being set on fire.

Joffrey the kitten has been under the specialized care of the Ohio State University Veterinary Center, the humane society said.

Joffrey’s main wound is heading but there is a possibility he may require a skin graft, according to the humane society.

“Additionally, the aggressive antibiotic treatment given to him to combat his severe infection is working and Joffrey is steadily improving in this area as well. We’re incredibly grateful for the ongoing support and positive energy from all of you as we navigate this journey together,” the shelter wrote in a social media post.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Humane Society provides update on kitten seriously injured after being set on fire

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers were called to the intersection of Richmond and Kenwood Avenues on reports of a fight in progress on July 7. When they got to the scene, they found two people arguing.

The individuals were separated and one of them was “extremely upset about his neighbors for burning a kitten,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court last week.

Eric Williams told police he was on the porch and the kitten was following him. He then got his pit bull.

“The dog began licking and playing with the kitten, causing him to become frustrated,” court documents state.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton took custody of the kitten, who they named Joffrey.

To help support Joffrey’s recovery, donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Rescue Fund at www.hsdayton.org/fire.









