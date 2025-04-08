7 Circle of Kindness: Food Drive benefiting Miami Valley Meals is this Saturday

News Center 7 is excited about our upcoming 7 Circle of Kindness Food Drive, which will take place this Saturday, April 12.

The event will take place at the Walmart stores on Miller Lane and Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Township. We will be collecting food for families in need.

7 Circle of Kindness has partnered with Miami Valley Meals, which is a non-profit organization based in Dayton and began five years ago. The organization has grown, and so has the need.

Taylor Naragon, Communications Manager with Miami Valley Meals, said,, “We’re now serving up to 4.300 meals a week.”

She continued by saying that each of those meals is prepared by hand for a non-profit pantry partner.

“So, we’re a surplus rescue food that would otherwise go to waste. Perfectly good food, and we want people to have it. So, we turn it into delicious, nutritious meals that are already prepared for those in need to have,” Naragon said.

She also said she expects that need to grow and blames cuts in federal funding.

“Fortunately, it’s not affecting us too much in terms of funding. But our partners are definitely being affected, so we’re anticipating an increase in need in the coming months,” Naragon said.

The items the organization would like to see stocked up on include rice, beans, pasta, and canned vegetables

“We prefer large cans and large packages if at all possible because we cook in bulk, but donations of those are appreciative,” Naragon said.

Also, appreciated are those willing to give their money or time to Miami Valley Meals as there are never too many cooks in the kitchen.

