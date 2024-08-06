Mall at Fairfield Commons to welcome 2 new businesses

BEAVERCREEK — New additions are coming to a local mall.

The mall announced a new restaurant and store :

Toasted Brunch Bar + Café

CLB XXIII

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe is a restaurant specializing in traditional American and internationally fused breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, the mall said.

The restaurant plans to open this fall in a 5,000-square-foot space located in restaurant row near Entry A.

CLB XXIII will sell second-hand authentic and designer shoes for men, women, and children.

It will be located on the lower level next to H&M.

The mall also shared two recent additions that have already opened to customers.

>> ‘We’re winning;’ Power company builds first North American plant in Trotwood

NYC Style Collection, which sells high-end sunglasses, is currently open on the upper level near JCPenney.

My Phone Xpert specializes in mobile device needs including a variety of accessories from chargers and screen protectors, it has two locations in the mall — one location on the upper level near JC Penny and a kiosk on the lower level in Center Court.

“With more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment options, we want to be able to offer guests today’s top trends, shopping and dining destinations,” said Ashley Mays, General Manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We’re excited for guests to visit our new additions and to experience all that The Mall at Fairfield Commons has to offer.”

More information about the mall can be found here









©2024 Cox Media Group