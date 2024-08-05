‘We’re winning;’ Power company builds first North American plant in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — 230 new jobs are coming to a Dayton-area community.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Westrafo, an Italian power company, will open its first North American plant in Trotwood.

>> Police chief arrested while off-duty at county fair; Mayor issues statement on his arrest

On Monday, Ohio officials and company leaders gathered for the groundbreaking.

The plant will be located in the new industrial park off Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road.

“Coming here to invest millions of dollars as well, creating hundreds of jobs. We’re winning, the Miami Valley is winning,” Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said.

Husted credited Trotwood leaders and JobsOhio employees for convincing the company to invest $15 million in the city.

“We have a huge growing electricity demand in Ohio. Why? Because we’re building a lot of factories here, which require a lot of electricity,” Husted said.

Westrafo leaders said they see new opportunities here, with increasing electrical demand and older infrastructure needing to be replaced.

“We will need a lot of workers, a lot of skilled workers. That is one of the reasons we chose probably, this location. You have fantastic schools here around,” Westrafo President Alberto Cracco said.

>> 2 men, 1 woman shot in Springfield neighborhood; Police believe suspects know victims

Cracco believes students at Sinclar Community College and the Miami Valley Career Technical Center will work for the plant.

Local officials said they are ready for this new opportunity.

“Tremendous opportunity for the city of Trotwood and I want to thank you for being here today and choosing us. We were the right choice,” Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page said.

So far, Westrafo and another company in the industrial park are bringing 500 new workers to Trotwood.

Westrafo leaders think their estimate of 230 employees may go up after they begin production in about one year.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group