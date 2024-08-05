Police chief arrested while off-duty at county fair; Mayor issues statement on his arrest

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An investigation is underway after St. Paris Police Chief Eric Smith was arrested at a county fair Sunday.

On Monday, News Center 7 obtained the following statement from St. Paris Mayor Susan Prince:

“The Chief has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.” — Susan Prince, St. Paris Mayor

On Sunday at around 6 p.m., deputies working at the Champaign County Fairgrounds were advised that Eric Smith, the St. Paris Police Chief, was open carrying a firearm with his police badge while off-duty, according to a spokesperson for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

deputies located Smith and told him to return his firearm to his vehicle or to leave the fair, the spokesperson said.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., deputies located Smith in the area of the rides/midway of the fairgrounds. His firearm and St. Paris police badge were clearly visible, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that Smith was not working nor did he have any jurisdiction at the Champaign County Fair.

Smith was told to return his firearm to his vehicle and to leave the fair.

Smith reportedly refused and said that he was not going to return his firearm to his vehicle and was going to continue carrying while at the fair. He was then advised that it was a direct order from Champaign County Sheriff Matthew Melvin that if Smith was not working as a law enforcement officer at the fair then his firearm needed to be returned to his vehicle. He refused again, the spokesperson said.

Shortly after, Smith was spotted by other deputies and was still openly carrying his firearm and his badge.

Smith was then arrested and trespassed for the remainder of the fair, the spokesperson said.

He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail and charged with obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

