Large Garden Center in Clark County to close after 40 years

NEW CARLISLE — Meadow View Growers, a large garden center near New Carlisle will be closing after 40 years.

Meadow View Growers was established in 1984 by the Robinson Family.

It remained in the Robinson Family until 2018 when it was purchased by Jeff Pack, who has operated it since then.

MVG sells a variety of plants, garden supplies, and decor at their location at 755 N Dayton Lakeview Rd in New Carlisle.

On Friday, Aug. 2 the company announced on its Facebook Page that it would be closing after 40 years.

>> Firefighters battle structure fire in Dayton

“The time has come to turn the page, and while this decision has not come easily, it is the correct one. While the business as it currently stands will close, we still have an abundance of beautiful and healthy plants, so we invite you to come in and start or expand your garden,” Pack said in the Facebook post,

Several people in the comments of the post indicated the business had seemed to struggle in recent years.

On the Meadow View Growers Website, the company listed three “areas of growth” planned for 2022-2025:

They planned to provide a greater diversity of plants and services, strengthen their production practices, update their facilities, and reward their staff through a good work environment and compensation via benefits and honest pay.

An official closing date has not been announced, but Pack did reference Summer and Fall purchases for those with gift cards or Bloomin’ Rewards points.

Pack did not mention a reason for the closure in his post.

Dear Meadow View friends, For 40 years, you have welcomed MVG into your homes, yards and gardens, and we say, “Thank... Posted by Meadow View Growers on Friday, August 2, 2024

















©2024 Cox Media Group