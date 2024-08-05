Firefighters battle structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene now and will have the latest on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>> High school gymnasium named, dedicated in honor of longtime coach

Dayton Fire Department Crews were dispatched around 4:36 a.m. to the 200 block of Nellie Ave on reports of a structure fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the building is on fire and crews are working to contain it.

This is a developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group