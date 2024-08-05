Firefighters battle structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Dayton early Monday morning.
Dayton Fire Department Crews were dispatched around 4:36 a.m. to the 200 block of Nellie Ave on reports of a structure fire.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the building is on fire and crews are working to contain it.
This is a developing story.
