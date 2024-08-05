2 men, 1 woman shot in Springfield neighborhood; Police believe suspects know victims

SPRINGFIELD — 2 men were seriously injured in a shooting in Springfield Saturday night, Springfield Division of Police Sergeant James Byron said.

Around 10:40 p.m., Springfield police and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of S York Street.

According to a Springfield Police Division incident report, officers responding to the scene were told people were running away.

Police previously told News Center 7 that four people were shot, but Byron said only three people were shot.

“One of the vehicles was there on scene it was struck by gunfire, so the report that you received that there was a fourth victim listed on our report, he actually owned the vehicle. He was not shot,” Byron said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two men and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two Careflight medical helicopters flew the men to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police said the people involved in this shooting knew each other.

“With the information that we have, this was not a mass shooting, this was an incident that was isolated... we don’t believe that there is any type of danger to the public at this point.

This shooting is under investigation by the Springfield Division of Police.

