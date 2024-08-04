Multiple hurt after shooting in Springfield; 2 medical helicopters called for victims

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple people are hurt after a shooting in Springfield Saturday night, a Springfield Division of Police supervisor told News Center 7.

Police and medics were dispatched to the 600 block of S York Street on reports of a shooting around 10:40 p.m.

The supervisor said at least three people were hurt. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene learned two Careflight helicopters were called for the victims.

Police said they are using drones to look for more victims.

There is no information about any possible suspects at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

