‘Just sad;’ Shots fired in Oregon District day before 5th anniversary of mass shooting

OREGON DISTRICT — Gunfire rang out in the Oregon District just one day before the fifth anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting that killed 9 people and injured nearly 30 others.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to community members who are confused about why this keeps happening

Around 1:43 a.m., a Dayton police officer issued a county-wide call for backup while chasing a man who witnesses said fired a gun into the air, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The suspect drove off in a vehicle and officers followed for a short time before the pursuit ended.

No one was injured in this incident.

Dayton resident Aubrey Medlin said she remembers what she was doing when the mass shooting occurred.

"Surprised but not at the same time, just sad, sad that it's still happening," Dayton resident Aubrey Medlin said.

