County wide call for backup issued after shots fired in Oregon District

DAYTON — Officers issued a signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup after shots were fired in the Oregon District early Saturday morning.

Around 1:43 a.m. a Dayton Police Officer issued a signal 99 while in pursuit of a man who witnesses said fired a gun in the air in the Oregon District, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and Dayton Officers pursued the suspect for a short time before the pursuit was terminated.

>> ‘Their lives should be celebrated;’ Bouncer reflects on Oregon District Shooting 5 years later

No one was injured in the shooting.

This comes a day before the fifth anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting in the Oregon District that killed 9 people and injured around 20 others.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group