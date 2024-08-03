County wide call for backup issued after shots fired in Oregon District

DAYTON — Officers issued a signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup after shots were fired in the Oregon District early Saturday morning.
Around 1:43 a.m. a Dayton Police Officer issued a signal 99 while in pursuit of a man who witnesses said fired a gun in the air in the Oregon District, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant said.
The suspect fled in a vehicle and Dayton Officers pursued the suspect for a short time before the pursuit was terminated.
No one was injured in the shooting.
This comes a day before the fifth anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting in the Oregon District that killed 9 people and injured around 20 others.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.
