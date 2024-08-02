‘Their lives should be celebrated;’ Bouncer reflects on Oregon District Shooting 5 years later

DAYTON — This Sunday marks five years since one of the worst mass shootings in Ohio history when nine people died in the Oregon District shooting on Aug. 4, 2019.

News Center 7′s John Bedell sat down with the bar bouncer that many people say saved lives that night. He says he wants to make sure people remember the victims tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Jeremy Ganger was working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers in the Oregon District the night of the mass shooting.

“Some days are great and some days are, you know, not so great,” Ganger said.

Ganger said staying in physical shape has helped his recovery from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from that night, but so does caring for his three-year-old daughter and staying mentally helping while helping others do the same.





