4 injured in Springfield shooting; Police to release new information

SPRINGFIELD — Police will release new information about a shooting that injured four people in Springfield Saturday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., Springfield police and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of S York Street.

According to a Springfield Police Division incident report, officers responding to the scene were told people were running away.

Once they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in a driveway, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The incident report indicates a second victim was found on Tibbets Avenue and a third was in the area of East Street and Selma Road.

“There was also a fourth victim, however they refused any treatment,” the report reads.

A Springfield Police Sergeant told News Center 7 that four people had been shot.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, three people sustained serious injuries and one person sustained minor injuries.

Two Careflight medical helicopters responded and flew two victims to Miami Valley Hospital.

There are reportedly multiple suspects, though they have not been identified.

“We don’t have any information on suspects at this time. We do know that reportedly suspects fled from the scene,” Springfield Police Sergeant Terry told News Center 7 crews on scene.

This shooting remains under investigation.

