4 injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Four people were injured in a shooting in Springfield Saturday night, a Springfield Division of Police Sergeant told News Center 7.

Police and medics were dispatched to the 600 block of S York Street on reports of a shooting around 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured male in a driveway, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

A sergeant said three other people were “struck by gunfire.”

Three people sustained serious injuries and one person sustained minor injuries.

One of the other victims was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, News Center 7 previously reported.

Additional information on their conditions and identities was not immediately available.

There are reportedly multiple suspects, though they have not been identified.

“We don’t have any information on suspects at this time. We do know that reportedly suspects fled from the scene,” Springfield Police Sergeant Terry told News Center 7 crews on scene.

Late Saturday night, officers and fire crews used drones to look for additional victims.

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t have any other suspects or victims down in the grass out here because again we have at least, possibly three maybe four people shot at this scene. We do know that a couple people did flee, whether they were suspects or victims we don’t know,” Terry said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

