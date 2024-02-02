New anchor store coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — A new anchor store is coming to the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

According to the mall’s website, Dick’s House of Sport is set to move into the former Elder-Beerman site.

Dick’s House of Sport, which is a Dick’s Sporting Goods company, will be an approximately 100,000+ square foot store that “provides customers with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences,” according to the mall’s website.

The store will include a climbing wall, golf bays with simulators, and multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse, and soccer. These features will give customers a chance to test out products.

An opening date has not been announced.

