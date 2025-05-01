Man admits to drinking ‘five shots’ of alcohol before hitting fire hydrant, street sign

FRANKLIN — A man admitted to police that he drank five shots of alcohol before he got in his vehicle and knocked over a street sign and a fire hydrant in a hit-skip crash Wednesday night.

Franklin Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Miami Avenue around 8:00 p.m., according to a post on social media.

Riley Bowman, 37, drove a blue Honda minivan into a fire hydrant and street sign.

Bowman left the scene and drove to a house on South Avenue where he got out and left on foot with an elderly woman family member, according to the post.

Another woman and three children went into the house on South Avenue and Franklin firefighters checked them for injuries.

They determined that a ‘domestic incident’ took place in the vehicle before the crash and Bowman was the father of the woman’s child.

Officers arrested Bowman and said he had a ‘strong odor of an alcohol beverage,’ according to the post.

Bowman admitted to the officers that he had too much to drink before driving and a breath test indicated he was over the legal limit.

Bowman is now in Warren County Jail and waits for his first court appearance on Friday, according to jail records.

He was arrested on charges of strangulation, domestic violence, endangering children, and driving under the influence.

