Parents facing murder charges for 4-month-old son’s death

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County grand jury approved murder charges for the parents of a 4-month-old boy who died just after Christmas.

Clark County deputies and medics were called to a home near New Carlisle about a child’s illness in December 2023, but deputies said this long investigation showed something more sinister. They arrested the mother and father, 25-year-old Landan Jennings and 21-year-old Angel Seiker, who relatives insist are innocent.

“Nobody’s abusing him. Nobody was abusing him,” Amy Owens, Jennings’ mother and the child’s grandmother, said.

Both Jennings and Seiker have been charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children, and permitting child abuse.

