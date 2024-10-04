Ohio man says insurance company lowered driving score after riding Kings Island coaster

MASON — An Ohio man said his insurance company lowered his driving score after he rode a Kings Island roller coaster.

In a Facebook post shared in the group ‘Roller Coaster Enthusiasts Club’, a man said his insurance company lowered his driving score after he rode The Beast at Kings Island.

“My insurance company mistakenly believed I was driving my car when, in reality, I was riding the roller coaster The Beast at Kings Island,” the post read. “Those red dots indicate where the app incorrectly assessed my cornering and braking skills and lowered my driving score.”

The Beast, which opened in April 1979, has a top speed of 65 mph and a ride duration of 4 minutes according to Kings Island.

The post, shared on Tuesday, featured a screenshot of the path the insurance company’s app had tracked. It has been shared nearly 1,000 times and amassed thousands of reactions across the social media platform.

“Your insurance watch the second half of the beast like ‘He took that roundabout pretty hard! And for some reason went around it twice!’,” one user commented on the post.

“Take it on magnum xl200. I want to see how well your driving is on those triangular hills,” another user said about a roller coaster at Cedar Point.

The original poster (OP) did say in a reply to another user’s comment that his insurance rates have not come up because of this.

“Well so far my rates haven’t gone up thankfully I’m definitely gonna be calling my insurance company in the morning and letting them know. I switched my trip over from driver to passenger but I’ll let them know that if they see any suspicious activity in Mason Ohio then I was at Kings Island riding roller coasters,” the original poster said.

