3 men arrested after multiple guns stolen in Harrison Twp indicted

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Three men have been indicted on charges related to an aggravated burglary and shooting in Harrison Township.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Steven Schroyer, Jerry Knight Sr., and Steve McCubbin were all indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Friday.

They were indicted on the following charges:

Schroyer: Aggravated Burglary, safecracking (two counts), having weapons under disability, and complicity to commit grand theft (three counts)

Aggravated Burglary, safecracking (two counts), having weapons under disability, and complicity to commit grand theft (three counts) Knight Sr.: Aggravated Burglary, safecracking (two counts), grand theft (three counts), and having weapons under disability (two counts)

Aggravated Burglary, safecracking (two counts), grand theft (three counts), and having weapons under disability (two counts) McCubbin: Complicity to commit aggravated burglary

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 23 Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary at a home in the 5500 block of Brantford Road where multiple firearms and other items had been stolen, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The next day, the homeowner confronted two male suspects who had re-entered the home, which resulted in the homeowner discharging a firearm at one of the men.

Deputies later located and arrested Shroyer, Knight, and McCubbin, one of whom had been shot.

“Thanks to the diligent work of detectives, additional suspects were quickly identified,” the sheriff’s office said. “Search warrants were executed in Trotwood and Jefferson Township, resulting in the recovery of a vehicle connected to the crime as well as several of the stolen firearms.”

The trio is set to be arraigned on Oct. 8.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



