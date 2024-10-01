3 men charged after aggravated burglary, shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Three men have been charged after an aggravated burglary and shooting in Harrison Township.

On Monday, Sept. 23 Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary at a home in the 5500 block of Brantford Road where multiple firearms and other items had been stolen, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The next day, the homeowner confronted two male suspects who had re-entered the home, which resulted in the homeowner discharging a firearm at one of the men.

Deputies later located and arrested three individuals, one of whom had been shot.

“Thanks to the diligent work of detectives, additional suspects were quickly identified,” the sheriff’s office said. “Search warrants were executed in Trotwood and Jefferson Township, resulting in the recovery of a vehicle connected to the crime as well as several of the stolen firearms.”

Three men have now been formally charged:

Steven Schroyer: Charged with Aggravated Burglary (F1), Safecracking (two counts, F4), Having Weapons Under Disability (F3), and Complicity to Commit Grand Theft (firearm) (three counts, F3).

Charged with Aggravated Burglary (F1), Safecracking (two counts, F4), Having Weapons Under Disability (F3), and Complicity to Commit Grand Theft (firearm) (three counts, F3). Jerry Knight Sr.: Charged with Aggravated Burglary (F1), Safecracking (two counts, F4), Grand Theft (firearm) (three counts, F3), and Having Weapons Under Disability (two counts, F3).

Charged with Aggravated Burglary (F1), Safecracking (two counts, F4), Grand Theft (firearm) (three counts, F3), and Having Weapons Under Disability (two counts, F3). Steve McCubbin: Charged with Complicity to Commit Aggravated Burglary (F1).

“My deputies and investigators acted swiftly and effectively to identify and apprehend those responsible for this dangerous incident,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “We are grateful for their dedication to ensuring the safety of our community and bringing those involved to justice.”

