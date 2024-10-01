Man pleads guilty to killing 4-year-old Ohio boy

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old Ohio boy on Monday.

Devin Hall pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for the death of Musiah Wadud, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

Dynehsia Anderson and Hall cared for the boy and his younger brother. The children’s mother lost custody due to mental health issues.

Anderson was the boys’ aunt and Hall was her boyfriend, according to WOIO-19 TV.

On May 5, 2022, police responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East 260th St. on reports of an unresponsive child.

Wadud was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

According to WOIO-19 TV, a county prosecutor said the boy had more than 100 marks on his body, including skull fractures, numerous bruises and lacerations, and ligature marks in different stages of healing.

Prosecutors also said the brothers lived through eight months of abuse and torture, which ultimately led to Wadud’s death.

Hall’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Anderson will appear in court on Oct. 1 for aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

