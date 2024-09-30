Ohio restaurant makes New York Times’ ‘Best Restaurants in America’ list

CINCINNATI — An Ohio restaurant has made the New York Times’s list of “America’s Best Restaurants 2024.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Aperture, located in Walnut Hills, was the only restaurant in Ohio to make the list. The restaurant just opened this winter.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The restaurant’s regulars already have favorite bartenders and go-to orders like glazed hamachi collar, pita dips built from roasted vegetables, and tomato spaghetti swirled with candied chiles — stars on a menu that reflects the kitchen’s firm grasp of Mediterranean cuisine, particularly its eastern rim,” the review said.

The restaurant is located at 900 E. McMillan Street in Cincinnati.

You can visit the restaurant’s website here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



