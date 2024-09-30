Ohio minimum wage to increase in 2025

The minimum wage in Ohio is going up next year.

On Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees will increase from $10.45 to $1070 per hour.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will also go up from $5.25 to $5.35 per hour.

This will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000 per year.

In November 2006, Ohio voters passed a Constitutional Amendment that requires the state’s minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation.

“For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $394,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2025, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change,” according to the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour.

