Former ROTC coordinator accused of sex crimes against underage student changes plea

FAIRBORN — He was accused of repeatedly sexually abusing one of his underage high school students.

Friday, he pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eriks Fricsons was arrested in 2022 by Fairborn Police, eventually resigning from his Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) director position.

He initially entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Friday, prosecutors said he finally admitted guilt.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Court orders competency evaluation of former Fairborn ROTC coordinator facing sex, drugs crimes

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said the case got under his skin because Fricsons abused his position of authority to commit his crimes.

“This is absolutely unacceptable behavior,” Hayes said.

Fairborn police began their investigation in 2022 after being alerted to possible abuse.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police gathered enough evidence to serve a search warrant at his home.

Court records show that police found three safes containing a digital storage device containing photos and videos of encounters with the victim, marijuana, and various sex toys and outfits. Fifty firearms and ammunition were also located. Two “bunkers” were located under Fricsons’ house.

He was arrested and initially charged with 40 counts of sexual battery and 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

A judge said if he gave the maximum sentences for the counts Fricsons pleaded guilty to he could face up to 322 years behind bars.

As part of the plea deal reached, prosecutors will ask the judge to enforce a prison term of at least 20 years.

He will be sentenced in December.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



