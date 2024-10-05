Nearly 40 dogs, 2 cats, 5 donkeys removed from Ohio home; owner facing charges

CLERMONT COUNTY — An Ohio woman is facing charges after nearly 50 animals were removed from her home after many of them were found to be in poor health.

Ann Shatto was arrested on Thursday and charged this week with seven counts related to cruelty to animals, according to Clermont County Municipal Court records.

Pierce Township police received a complaint about a home in Clermont County and tried to visit the home on Sept. 20. They couldn’t contact the homeowner or get inside because the property was fenced off, our news partners at WCPO reported.

While at the property, police could hear multiple dogs barking in the home. The sounds were “accompanied by a strong odor of feces” coming from the home.

They were eventually able to get ahold of Shatto, who was out of town for work. She said a caregiver for the animals could provide them with a walk-through of the property. When police went back, the caregiver said they didn’t feel comfortable doing so without Shatto present.

Shatto returned home the following day and police returned to the home. However, she refused to let them into her house once they arrived at the property. Officers then began to work to get a search warrant. She eventually changed her mind and let officers see the property.

“Once inside the residence, from the front door, I walked into an unfurnished room with dog crates stacked two high along the walls of the room,” an officer wrote in the police report obtained by WCPO. “Off the main room were two smaller rooms, both containing dogs along the walls and stacked two high in most places.”

Officers counted 40 dogs in crates, five of which appeared to be in poor health and suffering from symptoms of flea infestation. Those five dogs were emaciated and had hair loss and skin irritation.

Five donkeys were found in the backyard. Police noted one of them appeared to be in bad health and Shatto told them it was “at the end of its life and is around 20 years old,” WCPO reported.

Shatto agreed to take the six animals in poor health to a veterinarian within a week.

Pierce Twp. Police Paul Broxterman spoke with the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office on Sept. 27. Prosecutor David Gast watched body camera footage of the police department’s visit to the home and suggested police execute a search warrant “for the sake of the animals.”

That same day, police executed a search warrant on the property. Joined by animal rescue officials, 39 dogs, two cats, and five donkeys were confiscated.

While they were there, police noticed one of the donkeys lying on the ground, caught up in a fence. It was freed and taken to an animal rescue where a vet immediately worked to treat it. WCPO reported that the donkey could not be saved and had to be euthanized.

The dogs and cats are currently being housed at the Clermont County Animal Shelter. Four dogs were emaciated, malnourished, and battling skin conditions related to the flea infestation. Some dogs also had marks from the kennels.

Shatto could face more charges.

