Richmond Toxic Fire: Cause ruled undetermined as state fire marshal’s investigation ends

RICHMOND — The state fire marshal’s investigation into the massive toxic fire in Richmond, Indiana has ended over a year later.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) confirmed to News Center 7 on Friday that the “process to determine the cause and origin is finalized unless additional evidence is discovered.”

The cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined by investigators.

“The fact that the fire burned for a week and was soaked and flushed with a deluge of water during the attack did not leave any trace evidence to indicate a potential cause,” the IDHS spokesperson said.

On April 11, 2023, two warehouses storing a large amount of recycled plastics caught fire in Richmond.

“The origin was determined to be near a 20x20 area outside of a building near the center of the property, but what started the fire cannot be determined,” the spokesperson said Friday.

The fire took over the two warehouses and sent toxic smoke into the sky. Smoke from the fire could even been in the Miami Valley. It also caused an evacuation of everyone living within a half-mile of the site.

Following the fire, multiple residents have told News Center 7 that they were concerned for their health.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed its part of the cleanup on the site earlier this year, removing approximately 6,000 tons of fire debris and suspected asbestos-containing materials from the two sites and shipping them to an EPA-approved landfill.

The EPA stated that about 850 tons of scrap metal were sent to a local recycling facility before returning the site to the city in March 2024.

Nearly $3 million was spent by the EPA to help clean up the toxic waste.

The city of Richmond is responsible for the non-hazardous cleanup.

As for the future of the site, Richmond’s mayor Ron Oler said on the first anniversary of the fire that he city was “evaluating potential redevelopment opportunities” for the site.

