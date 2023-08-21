Richmond Toxic Fire: EPA shares debris sample results

RICHMOND — Months later, the United States Environmental Protection Agency shared what it found in the debris of the toxic Richmond fire.

The U.S. EPA’s documentation of the testing states they took close to 100 debris samples at the site.

After more than three months of processing those samples, they’ve released what they uncovered.

The U.S. EPA told News Center 7 they found lead and benzene in the debris pile in Richmond.

U.S. EPA officials also said debris samples further confirmed what earlier testing at the site showed — there is asbestos.

The clean-up has been on hold because the U.S. EPA’s findings will determine who cleans it up, how the debris is cleaned up, and where it goes once it’s removed from the site.

On-scene coordinators for the U.S. EPA shared what the results mean for the cleanup, such as who will pay for it.

“Well, what we can say about that is we put in a funding order with regard to that. Who ultimately pays is to be determined by people above our pay grade. So that is yet to be determined,” Allen Jarrell, on-scene coordinator said.

Jeff Wawczak, also an on-scene coordinator for the U.S. EPA, shared how crews plan to remove the debris safely.

“We’ll touch base with the fire department, police department, etc. to make sure they’re aware. But also we’ll be taking any steps and precautions we need to to make sure that nothing’s going to be impacted,” Wawczak said. “We’ll be doing air monitoring around the site to make sure we’re aware of anything that’s being kicked up, as well as making sure everything’s wetted down and covered so that it’s appropriately contained.”

The U.S. EPA said the “best case scenario” is that the clean-up may be able to start in the next three weeks and once started will take several months.

News Center 7 reached out to Richmond Mayor Dave Snow for a reaction to the results.

“The U.S. EPA just released this data to the city. And we are working with the EPA to review the recent set of results to determine next steps,” Snow said.

