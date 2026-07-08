Parts of US-68 shut down after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several lanes on a highway in Springfield are shut down after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

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The crash was reported at US-68 northbound near State Route 41, according to OHGO.

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All northbound lanes are closed as a result of this crash.

Traffic cameras show a large vehicle on its side and several first responders blocking the roadway.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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