Parts of US-68 shut down after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several lanes on a highway in Springfield are shut down after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported at US-68 northbound near State Route 41, according to OHGO.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dayton Police and RTA join forces for enhanced public safety
- Fairmont High School graduate dies in crash, family says
- Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting near Greenville apartment
All northbound lanes are closed as a result of this crash.
Traffic cameras show a large vehicle on its side and several first responders blocking the roadway.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]