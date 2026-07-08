Man accused of killing student near RTA hub learns sentence

DAYTON — The man who was found guilty of killing an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student near the RTA hub has learned his sentence.
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News Center 7’s John Bedell is breaking down the sentencing for Julius Williamson Jr. as well as the civil lawsuits connected to the shooting LIVE on News Center 7 starting at 5:00 p.m.
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On Wednesday, Julius Williamson Jr., 24, was sentenced to 28 years to life after being found guilty on all counts, including murder, last month.
As News Center 7 has previously reported, Alfred Hale III, 18, was waiting for a bus to take him to Dunbar High School, where he was a senior.
Hale was shot and killed a month before his graduation.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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