‘There’s glass everywhere;’ Bullets shot through child’s bedroom as he slept, 911 caller says

DAYTON — Community members are worried after hearing over a dozen gunshots in a Dayton neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman who lives on McArthur Avenue tells dispatchers someone just shot her son’s bedroom up.

“They’re shooting now, they’re shooting now!” she said.

Putting the woman into a panic as dispatchers tell her to get away from any windows.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers asked her if she knew who was shooting.

“No, I don’t, we were in here asleep, peacefully,” the woman said.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen on the outside of the home.

Neighbors said this was not the first time a home on this block has been shot up.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating after shots fired at Dayton house, 911 calls describe moments after

They expressed concerns that kids are often out playing.

News Center 7 asked community members what could be done to make Dayton safer.

" Programs and parents raising their kids instead of kids raising kids,” William Boatwright said.

Boatwright said seeing things like this happen in his neighborhood makes him upset.

“It’s just sad. There’s nothing to be taken as normal. This is not normal,” he said.

The homeowner said they are glad nobody was hurt but she is heartbroken her son’s room was destroyed.

“They tore his room up, his bed, the wall, everything got shot and has holes in it,” she told dispatchers.

We are working to learn if police have any suspects and what led up to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



