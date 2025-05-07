UPDATE: Fire forces at least 10 people forced from home in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @6:20 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping several people after a fire forced them out of their home in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 4:52 a.m. to reports of a house fire on Fountain Avenue near Richmond Avenue.

Dayton fire chief Chris Kinzler told News Center 7 that firefighters found “obvious arcing on the right side of the house.”

“We had so much electrical arcing on the right side at the rear that we could not initially put water on it right away. So crews went right to work making sure everybody was evacuated,” he said.

Video and photos show a large presence of firefighters at the scene when our crew arrived at the scene.

No injuries are reported.

We will update this developing story.

