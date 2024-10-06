Fast-food cup thrown at passing car causes ‘serious damage;’ Ohio police department says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A fast-food cup thrown at a passing car in northeastern Ohio caused ‘serious damage’.

An individual threw a fast-food cup full of liquid at a passing car that hit the car’s windshield “just right and caused serious physical damage,” the North Canton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The incident took place Friday night. The driver was unharmed, according to the post.

The police department also shared the offense of Vehicular homicide to express how serious the situation is.

Vehicular Vandalism (ORC 2909.09) which states: No person shall knowingly, and by any means, drop or throw any object at, onto, or in the path of any vehicle, streetcar, or trackless trolley on a highway or any boat or vessel on any of the waters in this state. — North Canton Police Department

Police also said that due to the severity of the damage, once detectives locate the suspects they will be charged with a fourth-degree felony.

If the driver had been injured, the suspects could have been charged with a second or third-degree felony based on how serious the injuries were.

The Police department said these crimes are often perpetrated by juveniles, and urged parents to explain the severity of these acts to young drivers.

“It might be funny on a Friday night, but a lot less so on Monday morning when you’re sitting in court,” the police department said in the post.

The incident is currently under investigation.

