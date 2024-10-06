Multiple agencies called to house fire in Greene Co.

JAMESTOWN — Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish a fire at a Greene County home Saturday night.
Around 9:40 p.m. firefighters were called to a home on North Limestone Street in Jamestown for fire showing from a home, according to initial reports.
Silvercreek Township Fire and EMS posted on social media that they were working with multiple mutual aid units to get the fire under control.
Initial reports indicate that crews saw smoke and fire coming from the home’s attic.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
