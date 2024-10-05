Mother, daughter killed in Ohio house fire

HURON COUNTY — Two people are dead after a house fire in northern Ohio on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported in Wakeman, which is in Huron County, around 8:15 a.m.

Wakeman Assistant Fire Chief Eschen confirmed to WOIO in Cleveland that a mother and daughter were killed in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The Wakeman Fire District took to social media to thank the other fire departments who helped put the fire out.

The fire remains under investigation.

